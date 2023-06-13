Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,251,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,496,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $387.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.81. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

