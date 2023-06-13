Advisor Partners II LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $3,078,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $473.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $465.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.56 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.