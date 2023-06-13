Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,330,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,442,000 after buying an additional 1,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,314,000 after buying an additional 652,158 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $67.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

