Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 100 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,380,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,364,000 after acquiring an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 129,922 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,848,875 in the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $219.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $224.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

