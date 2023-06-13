Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avenir Corp bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 340,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 440.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 139,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113,519 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 121,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 53,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.30. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

