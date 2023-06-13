Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LRCX opened at $627.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

