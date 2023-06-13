Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $131.78 Million Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,841 shares during the period. New Fortress Energy accounts for 5.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of New Fortress Energy worth $131,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy W. Jay acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,649.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, for a total transaction of $125,640.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.28 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,221 shares in the company, valued at $854,649.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About New Fortress Energy

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.