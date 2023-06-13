Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,679 shares during the quarter. Tidewater accounts for 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Tidewater worth $63,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,438,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tidewater by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,078,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,582 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Tidewater by 2,068.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 462,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

Tidewater stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.26 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

