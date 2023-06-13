Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $94.63 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,329,021 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537,221 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 3.7% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $94,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after buying an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Citigroup upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

