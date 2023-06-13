SJA Financial Advisory LLC Invests $734,000 in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,173,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,787,000 after acquiring an additional 908,280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,055,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,582,000 after acquiring an additional 787,970 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,967,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,775,000 after acquiring an additional 725,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

