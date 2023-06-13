SJA Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 5,984 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

