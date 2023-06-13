4,410 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $185.86 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

