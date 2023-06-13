Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $35.22 Million Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 80.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,989,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 889,012 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $35,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

