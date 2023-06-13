SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after buying an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,466,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,084,000 after buying an additional 415,807 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,118,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,433,000 after buying an additional 101,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,753,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,507,000 after buying an additional 136,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,419,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,540,000 after buying an additional 129,146 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

