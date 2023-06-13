SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,130 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $98.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

