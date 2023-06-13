Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Has $50.67 Million Stock Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 798,152 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 152,563 shares during the quarter. PDC Energy comprises approximately 2.0% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $50,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 42.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,313 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,841,000 after purchasing an additional 340,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $1,874,079. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.78. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

