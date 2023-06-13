SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes $595,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOO opened at $398.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $398.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

