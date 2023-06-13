1,497,798 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,497,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,143,000. Flex comprises approximately 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Motco purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FLEX opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.69. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,937 shares in the company, valued at $48,462,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,670.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $2,990,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,832,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,462,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,389 shares of company stock worth $10,681,519 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

