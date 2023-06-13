Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 1.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $99,039,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $488,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Citigroup cut their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

