2,827,036 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,827,036 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,544,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Cleveland-Cliffs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 44,192 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,956,502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after buying an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 55,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,454,613 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,305.7% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 796,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 739,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 0.4 %

CLF opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

