Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 905,535 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 3.4% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Suncor Energy worth $87,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.384 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

