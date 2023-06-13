Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the quarter. Precision Drilling accounts for 1.8% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.42% of Precision Drilling worth $45,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 5,783.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 547,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 537,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 335,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179,865 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,527,000 after purchasing an additional 127,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $621.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 2.40. Precision Drilling Co. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $413.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.28 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PDS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

