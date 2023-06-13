SJA Financial Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 90,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

