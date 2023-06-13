SJA Financial Advisory LLC Takes $471,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMAT. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,991,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 135,916 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,441,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,879,000.
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $48.58.
About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF
The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)
- Palantir Technologies Stock Surge: Momentum Shift Ahead?
- Extreme Networks Surges 15.86% In May, Continues Momentum In June
- There’s A Reversal In Play For Braze, Inc
- Supermicro Computer: Can This AI Winner Continue Its Run?
- Are Emerging-Market Stocks Cheap Enough To Stage A Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.