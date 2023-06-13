2,653 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $134.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

