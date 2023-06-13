Family Management Corp Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2023

Family Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKGet Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

