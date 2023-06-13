Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 932,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 190,008 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems makes up about 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

