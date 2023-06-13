Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $65.03 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,382 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 2.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 2.36% of Dycom Industries worth $65,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:DY opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Insider Transactions at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

