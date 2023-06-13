Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 24,733 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 921,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the period. MACOM Technology Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $58,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 547,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $223,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,785.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,330 shares of company stock worth $476,590. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

