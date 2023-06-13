Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,523 shares during the period. AerCap comprises about 1.7% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $54,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi grew its position in shares of AerCap by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,729,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after buying an additional 151,067 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AerCap by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:AER opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

