Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $49.46 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Chemed makes up 1.6% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.65% of Chemed worth $49,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 154,820.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at $5,129,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $534.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.25.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Articles

