Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Trims Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Belden comprises approximately 1.5% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $47,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after buying an additional 48,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Belden by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,492,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,318,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Belden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,466,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,296,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Belden by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,452,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,425,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Belden by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,930,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

