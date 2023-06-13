Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $44.29 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,177 shares during the period. BOX makes up about 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 1.00% of BOX worth $44,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in BOX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in BOX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BOX by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

Insider Activity at BOX

BOX Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $344,370.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,533,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,633,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,370 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOX opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.31 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.08, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.