Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.38% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $42,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PBH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

