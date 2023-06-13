Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $41.61 Million Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,122 shares during the period. Carter’s accounts for 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $41,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Carter’s by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.22. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 53.00%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

