Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches Market Cap of $147.67 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $147.67 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00045196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,071,415,346 coins and its circulating supply is 660,486,123 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.