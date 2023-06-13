Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,939 shares during the quarter. Barnes Group comprises about 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.97% of Barnes Group worth $40,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of B. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.6 %

B has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

B stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 376.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 581.82%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Stories

