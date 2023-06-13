Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,213,000 after buying an additional 14,823,508 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 5,710,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 2,852,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,678 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.