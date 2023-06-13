Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0173

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One Efforce token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $141,940.38 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

