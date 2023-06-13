Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.12-1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36-12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $117.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after buying an additional 1,794,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $65,521,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

