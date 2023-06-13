Short Interest in byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Declines By 71.6%

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the May 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYNO opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. byNordic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

