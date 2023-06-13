Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the May 15th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Price Performance

NASDAQ BTOG opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Bit Origin has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39.

About Bit Origin

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

