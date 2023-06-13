Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.12-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.36 billion-$12.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.32 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $117.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Oracle from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 17.4% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

