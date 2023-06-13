dForce USD Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.65 million and $201.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.46 or 0.00300240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016670 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000534 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000073 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,409,611 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00157123 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $625.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

