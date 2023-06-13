MetisDAO 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $19.08 or 0.00073020 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $85.23 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00019439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019290 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00015673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,154.15 or 1.00078060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002480 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.86530666 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,803,213.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.