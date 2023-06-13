XRUN (XRUN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $320.20 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. During the last week, XRUN has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $320.20 million and $87,156.00 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

