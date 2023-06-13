WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $283.02 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $283.02 million and approximately $7.99 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006894 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00017110 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02829973 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $10.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.