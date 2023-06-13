Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Position Lessened by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,672 shares during the period. Supernus Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 2.08% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $40,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 138,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 332.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

