Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 56,964 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,175,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,964 shares during the period. Knowles accounts for about 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $35,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knowles

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knowles Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd.

KN opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

About Knowles

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

See Also

