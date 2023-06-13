Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Raises Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,951 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.67% of HealthEquity worth $34,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -640.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.